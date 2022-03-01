Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241,108 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

