Maxcoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $437,970.51 and approximately $79.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.01 or 0.99918186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00071850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00229509 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00141328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00286005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003610 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028073 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

