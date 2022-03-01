Mchain (MAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Mchain has a total market cap of $9,727.53 and $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 81,672,750 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

