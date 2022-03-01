Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

MMSI stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

