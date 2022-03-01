Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $7,801,857. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.