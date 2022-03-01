Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.35 and a 200 day moving average of $323.95.
In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)
Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.
