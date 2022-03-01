Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$116,560.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$446,650.40.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.82. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.65.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.