Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

