Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 278.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,437 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

