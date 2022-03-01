Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 567 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.