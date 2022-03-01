Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 119,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 105,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,555 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

