Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

