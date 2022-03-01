Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 10,461.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.