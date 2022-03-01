Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 10,461.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.
Silverback Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.