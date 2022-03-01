Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

