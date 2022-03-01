Millennium Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,516 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 62.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

