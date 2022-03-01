Millennium Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Eventbrite by 55.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eventbrite stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.