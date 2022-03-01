Millennium Management LLC Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 179,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.