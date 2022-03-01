MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,303 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 129,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

