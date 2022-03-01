MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55.

