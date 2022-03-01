MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,128,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

