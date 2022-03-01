MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $86.44.

