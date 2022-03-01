MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,528 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260,941 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

