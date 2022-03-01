Moderna, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.97 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

