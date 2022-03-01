Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

