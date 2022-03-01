Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 194,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

EXEL stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,015 shares of company stock worth $3,916,113 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.