Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

