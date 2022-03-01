Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.48. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Boxlight Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.