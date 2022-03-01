Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IEP opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.11 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
