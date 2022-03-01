Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.