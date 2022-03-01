Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.67.

NYSE:BURL opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average is $274.53.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

