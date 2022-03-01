Morgan Stanley Has $26.45 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 142,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

