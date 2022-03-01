Morgan Stanley Has $26.85 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,047,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NOV were worth $26,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.5% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

