Morgan Stanley Increases Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $189.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,950. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $148.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.49. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.