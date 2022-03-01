Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,195 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

