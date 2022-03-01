Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

