Morgan Stanley Sells 3,524 Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Dynamics Special Purpose worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.