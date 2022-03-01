Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $28,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

