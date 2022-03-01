National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,514.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,511.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.