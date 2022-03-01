National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

