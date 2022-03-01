National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

