National Asset Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

