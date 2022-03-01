National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

