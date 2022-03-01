National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Shares of DG opened at $198.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.64. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

