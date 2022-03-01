National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

