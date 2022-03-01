National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$108.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.42.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.04. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$79.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,517 shares of company stock worth $4,226,650.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.