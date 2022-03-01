National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

