National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

