National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

