National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.