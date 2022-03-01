National Pension Service Buys 2,715 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intuit were worth $193,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.77 and a 200-day moving average of $580.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

