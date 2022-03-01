National Pension Service Purchases 28,175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Boeing were worth $152,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

